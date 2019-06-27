Does the World Need $4,500 Sunglasses?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
‘Chanel is never really new — it’s always Chanel,’ designer Virginie Viard tells Tim Blanks as she brings the French megabrand’s celebration of artisanal crafts to the UK’s second city.
Dior veteran Olivier Bialobos has balanced heritage, innovation and unprecedented scale as he steered communications through the tenures of a succession of designers and three CEOS. "Desirability — not just visibility— has to be the target," he told BoF in The State of Fashion 2024.
At an investor day in New York, the Italian luxury group laid out plans for newly acquired Tom Ford, as well as Thom Browne and its namesake Zegna label.
Sebastien Fabre will lead the Paris-based vintage start-up as it seeks to scale its platform and extend sourcing operations to the US.