Gucci names Alessio Vannetti chief brand officer.

Marco Bizzarri led the Italian luxury giant through a historic expansion before the business struggled to bounce back from the pandemic. Parent company Kering announced the move as part of a broader executive shakeup after which Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini will oversee all the group’s brands.
Sabato De Sarno, a close associate of star designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, will succeed Alessandro Michele at the creative helm of Italy’s biggest brand.
On Saturday, new Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno offered a glimpse of his vision for the stalled Italian megabrand, posting an image from a high jewellery campaign starring model Daria Werbowy to his personal Instagram account.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
A new generation of more diverse, social media-savvy champions has entered the sport as brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci increase their investments in ‘cultural’ marketing strategies that tap into consumer interests beyond red carpets.
Pinault sees CAA as a way to invest in the value of celebrities and may be able to use some of the Hollywood talent giant’s famous faces to bolster luxury group Kering.
The timepieces priced above $250,000 signal a very specific kind of status.
The Berlin-based art star is selling hoodies, T-shirts, bombers and caps from her latest exhibition at Dover Street Market.