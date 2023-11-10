How TikTok Changed PR

The Business of Fashion
The girls we can’t stop talking about today have that it factor, but they also are armed with publicists and stylists curating their image.
DH-PR founder Daisy Hoppen, who is celebrating 10 years in business this year, built an agency that represents some of the most interesting creatives on the London Fashion Week calendar. Now, she’s evolving the business as she navigates a more challenging and competitive PR landscape.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion PR & communications professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.