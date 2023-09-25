Pharrell Williams, Isamaya Ffrench, Karol G and Lorenzo Bertelli Are This Year’s BoF 500 Cover Stars

On Friday, 29 September, 100 new members will be inducted into The BoF 500 — the definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry.

To mark the occasion, the BoF team and photographer Lea Colombo traveled from Louis Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris to the Fondazione Prada in Milan, from a house in East London to a photo studio in Los Angeles, setting out to examine the future of fashion as seen through the lens of BoF 500 members playing instrumental roles in creating the fashion industry of tomorrow in four cover stories.

Pharrell Williams, The Future of Luxury (United States) , the multi-tasking musician recently installed as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton explains his vision for the world’s largest luxury brand to BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed. Pharrell is being inducted as a member of The BoF 500 Class of 2023 in the Designers category.

Isamaya Ffrench, The Future of Beauty (United Kingdom), the next-gen makeup artist speaks to BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks about the origin story and belief system behind her internet-age beauty brand. Isamaya Ffrench was inducted as a member of The BoF 500 Class of 2016 in the Creative Class category.

Karol G, The Future of Influence (Colombia), one of Reggaeton's biggest stars, discusses her path to global pop-stardom and her growing fashion influence with global markets editor Robb Young and BoF contributor Graciela Martin. Karol G is being inducted as a member of The BoF 500 Class of 2023 in the Models & Muses category.

Lorenzo Bertelli, The Future of Prada (Italy), the rally driver turned key Prada executive reveals his vision for the white-hot fashion group built by his parents Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli to luxury editor Robert Williams. Lorenzo Bertelli was inducted as a member of The BoF 500 Class of 2019 in the Executives category.

NewJeans, Fashion's Next Big K-Pop Opportunity (South Korea), the breakout girl group that has inked high-profile contracts with top luxury houses, explains the powerful fandoms that follow Korean pop stars to BoF senior correspondent Tiffany Ap. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein are being inducted as members of The BoF 500 Class of 2023 in the Models & Muses category.

The BoF 500 Class of 2023 will be celebrated during The BoF 500 Gala on Saturday, 30 September during Paris Fashion Week. Our special cover stories will be published on businessoffashion.com starting Monday, 2 October.

