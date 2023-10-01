In Paris, Global Fashion Community Fetes The BoF 500 Class of 2023

PARIS — The world [of] fashion is an expression for me, art is an expression for me,” said BoF 500 cover star Karol G. The Colombian singer journeyed to Paris fresh from closing her stadium tour in the US to celebrate this year’s BoF 500, the definitive index of people shaping the global fashion industry.

On Saturday night, both new and long-standing members of the global BoF 500 community gathered in the Shangri-La Paris ballroom for an evening of celebration and connection. BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed welcomed a host of global stars and fashion insiders at the top of the stairs, including this year’s other BoF 500 cover stars Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

Throughout the evening, the room was abuzz with conversation between old friends and new acquaintances, catching up over cocktails and canapés. Among the guests were Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno, Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Kering deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini, LVMH fashion group CEO Sidney Toledano, singer Troye Sivan and Thai actors “Mile” Phakphum Romsaithong and “Apo” Nattawin Wattanagitiphat.

Usher, sparkling in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look designed by Williams, danced with supermodel Coco Rocha, who dazzled wearing a literal disco ball by Christian Cowan. Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo hopped in the Google photo booth, striking poses for polaroid-style snaps.

The terrace at the Shangri-La Hotel during the #BoF500 Gala in Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

“It’s so wonderful to see so many people within the creative industry under one roof. Some of the most powerful individuals in our industry are here,” said Ugandan-born model Dennis Okwera. “It’s a special community. It’s a community where everybody is included. It doesn’t matter what your background… there’s not many communities like it.”

Since 2013, BoF has curated an annual index of fashion’s most influential players, with nominees spanning across eight categories: Designers, Executives, Media, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Models & Muses and Catalysts.

“This is the fashion universe… representing every facet of the fashion industry,” Amed said on stage in a toast to The BoF 500 Class of 2023. “People who have been toiling away behind the scenes, people who are doing the most amazing creative things, people who are solving some of the industry’s greatest challenges.”

This year’s cohort is the most global yet, with members representing 43 different nationalities based in 26 countries. In addition to major industry hubs like the US, UK, France and China, many new entrants to this year’s list hail from emerging fashion markets like Nigeria, Thailand, India, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the first member from Poland Arkadiusz Likus, and the first designers from Syria and Saudi Arabia, Rami Al-Ali and Mohammed Ashi.

Google Shopping is the Official Partner of The #BoF500 Class of 2023, with additional support from Shangri-La Paris and OBO.

Naomi Campbell and Camille Miceli attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Nora Attal attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Jared Leto attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Derek Blasberg attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Mile and Apo, Lina Zhang and guests attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Christian Combs and Usher attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Tim Blanks and Mel Ottenberg attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Issa Rae and Indya Moore attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Ludwig Hurtado and Hari Nef attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images/Getty Images for Business of Fashion)

Munroe Bergdorf attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Kit Butler and Troye Sivan attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope and Jordan Roth attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Caro Daur and Marc Forne attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Amina Muaddi and Jahleel Weaver attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Grace Elizabeth and Jordan Barrett attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Amanda Pasetes and Stephanie Horton attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Caroline Issa and Rahul Mishra attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Colm Dillane attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Ashley Graham attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Karla Otto and Stefano Tonchi attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Imaan Hammam and Jared Leto attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Usher and Halima Aden attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Natasha Poonawalla and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Jasmine Tookes attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Jordan and Zac Stenmark, Nicole Warne and Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Arman Naféei and Nooriyah attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Gray Sorrenti and Richie Shazam attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Tina Leung attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Nora Attal, Paloma Elsesser, Jill Korteleve, Alva Claire, Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Stephanie Phair, Carmen Busquets and Stephanie Simon attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Anok Yai attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Coco Rocha attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Saurabh Gupta, Hema Bose, Gaurav Gupta and Jeremy Pope attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Charaf Tajer attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Davika Hoorne and Aimee Song attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Karol G and Casey Cadwallader attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

(L-R) Karol G, Imran Amed and Pharrell Williams attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell and Camille Miceli attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Sidney Toledano attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong, Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, and guests attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Grace Wales Bonner and Dennis Okwera attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)