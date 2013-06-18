Power Moves | Mel Ottenberg Appointed Fashion Director at 032c

BERLIN, Germany — Today, 032c is set to announce the appointment of Mel Ottenberg as the magazine’s new fashion director. A leading stylist in the realms of both fashion and entertainment, Ottenberg, who spends time between New York and Los Angeles, is known for his provocative and sophisticated imagery, charged with eroticism and wit.

Cate Blanchett for 032c styled by Mel Ottenberg

Ottenberg — whose work spans print, performance, and film — has collaborated with some of the world's top image-makers, including Mario Sorrenti, Terry Richardson and Wong Kar-Wa. His work has appeared in titles like Purple, Harper's Bazaar, Dazed & Confused, GQ, and T. The stylist has also styled advertising campaigns for Nike and Dior.

Ottenberg is currently Rihanna's personal stylist and acts in the role of wardrobe director for the singer's world tour. He has also dressed Cate Blanchett, Chloë Sevigny and James Franco.

"I am always impressed by the nonchalance with which Mel alternates between hyper-precise styling — working with menswear designer Adam Kimmel, for example — and mainstream subversion, most visible in the video for Rihanna's Grammy-winning hit 'We Found Love,'" said 032c editor-in-chief Joerg Koch. "I think he is the perfect match for 032c's modern take on fashion for men and women, as well as for exciting future projects that lie ahead."