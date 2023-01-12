BoF Insights | How Men’s Footwear Is Smartening Up in 2023

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Read the latest BoF Insights report to get BoF’s perspective on designer shoes, covering shifts in the competitive landscape, product innovation and what high-net-worth individuals in particular are looking for when buying designer shoes.
A new BoF Insights report tracks the evolution of the fast-growing high-end footwear market — and why luxury shoppers are willing to spend more than ever on the perfect shoe.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
E-commerce returns company Happy Returns, a PayPal company, and research firm TRC surveyed over 2,000 US consumers on their evolving shopping habits and attitudes towards online returns to enable merchants to optimise strategies. Discover key insights from the downloadable report here alongside BoF analysis.
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.
A global recession may still be on the table, but even now there are reasons for hope.