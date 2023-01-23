Can Everlane Get Back on Track?

The Business of Fashion
After public scandal threatened its ethical image, CEO Michael Preysman believes the L Catterton-backed disruptor can still win on radical transparency even as competitors lay claim to the sustainable fashion space.
The direct-to-consumer brand known for its promise of radical transparency has come under fire this year, but a new cash infusion led by LVMH-linked L Catterton is a stabilising endorsement.
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.
Occasionwear’s late-pandemic comeback may have felt like a reactionary fluke, but retailers and designers are betting it’s more than a trend.
Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.