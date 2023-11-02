Why Shein Keeps Buying Its Rivals

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.
The fast fashion retailer reportedly raised funding this week at a lower valuation. But the e-commerce giant remains immensely popular — and may have some more tricks up its sleeves.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma are seeking to take advantage of a flirtation with soccer by the fashion world to reach a new customer base.
Urban Outfitters has spent over $100 million building Nuuly, a competitor to Rent the Runway that stocks more casual clothing. Four years in, the service is growing fast, and its owner says it will soon be profitable.
Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.