Workplace & Talent

Announcing Deckers Brands’ UGG and Hoka

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
UGG Store, Suzhou, China. Shutterstock.
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1978, UGG is an American footwear company and a division of Deckers Brands. The brand is stocked in over 130 other countries for footwear, bags, clothing, home goods and other products. Headquartered in California with its e-commerce division located in Arizona and regional offices in UK, Europe and Asia. UGG seeks a wholesale customer service representative and a brand marketing specialist in England.

Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard founded Hoka in 2009. The athleticwear brand is a part of the Decker Brands division. Originating from France, Hoka produces performance footwear and apparel for athletes of a variety of sports. With headquarters in California, Hoka is recruiting for a distributing sales manager in Europe.

