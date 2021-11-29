Announcing Deckers Brands’ UGG and Hoka

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1978, UGG is an American footwear company and a division of Deckers Brands. The brand is stocked in over 130 other countries for footwear, bags, clothing, home goods and other products. Headquartered in California with its e-commerce division located in Arizona and regional offices in UK, Europe and Asia. UGG seeks a wholesale customer service representative and a brand marketing specialist in England.

Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard founded Hoka in 2009. The athleticwear brand is a part of the Decker Brands division. Originating from France, Hoka produces performance footwear and apparel for athletes of a variety of sports. With headquarters in California, Hoka is recruiting for a distributing sales manager in Europe.