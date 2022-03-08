Here’s Who Is Hiring in Fashion Editorial and Media

Today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape is creating new avenues for employment in fashion editorial, media and content. As the more traditional publications and mastheads have either restructured or sought to digitise their offerings in recent years, new job opportunities have emerged at digitally native publications, as brands, retailers and e-commerce platforms publish their own content, and as social media and tech giants build out their content reach.

“[Publishing] has morphed and has changed drastically since when I started and that’s because now, magazines aren’t the be-all-and-end-all — they are not king anymore,” Rajni Jacques, global head of fashion and beauty at Snap Inc., shared with BoF Careers earlier this year. “All these new platforms have democratised fashion in a way where everyone can feel they are included without physically being there.”

Alongside technology’s impact on reshaping content and consumer markets, rapid globalisation is another major trend recentring the fashion industry, requiring publications to consider a much wider audience. For one, China surpassed the US as the world’s largest fashion market in 2019, according to McKinsey & Co., while fashion sales are growing faster in Lagos than in New York or London.

Reflecting the expansive variety of media and editorial roles in fashion, discover live opportunities from The Business of Fashion, Coach, Mytheresa, Who What Wear and many more of fashion’s leading employers below, across a range of geographies and seniority levels.

Look out for our Jobs in Focus below for exclusive insights and advice from Melissa Morris, founder and designer of luxury leather goods brand Métier, to discover how to succeed in the brand’s recruitment process for their digital content editor role.

UNITED KINGDOM

Citizen Femme — Branded Partnerships Executive

Launched and founded by Sheena Bhattessa in 2018, Citizen Femme is a publication that commissions female writers in over 35 global cities to inform the female traveller, offering podcasts and consultancy services alongside written content.

Reporting to the partnerships lead, the successful candidate for this role will be involved in pitching branded content opportunities as well as assisting with the development of creative, non-standard media solutions.

Meng — Creative Writer/Novellist/Literary Non-Fiction Author

Meng is a contemporary fashion brand specialising in luxury womenswear, menswear accessories and homeware. Headquartered in London, the brands stockists include Harrods, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus and online at Net-a-Porter, amongst others.

This role will work with the founder of the company to finalise the manuscript of a memoir.

Métier — Digital Content Editor

Established in 2017, Métier is a luxury leather goods brand, with each of their pieces handmade in Italy. The brand is stocked by the likes of Nordstrom and Fortnum & Mason, and headquartered in London.

Working closely with Métier’s founder and creative director, the content editor will distill the bigger company messages into a compelling content plan and will own its development across all channels.

Location: London, United Kingdom

Interviewee: Melissa Morris, Founder and Designer at Métier

What candidate and skillsets are you looking for in this role?

Someone who is a strong writer, strategic storyteller and someone who can understand different objectives, whether it is stories on products or relating to products and materials — and [finding] interesting ways to tell that story.

[It is] an exciting opportunity for us to explain who we are and have a dialogue with our customers that offer value outside of [that] product. It’s very similar to our product — it is detail-oriented, strategic and thoughtful.

Also, having a clear perspective and being entrepreneurial, taking initiative and ownership. Everyone [at Métier] is a mini owner of their area, so [there is] a sense of pride and passion for what everyone does. [There is a] lot of room for building the team and taking clear ownership in what you are doing.

What are the key responsibilities of this role?

This is a new role to update our content, stories, blog, travel guide. For example, we have a monthly newsletter called The Sunday Paper that is a cultural round-up of books, performances, food, wine that inspire the scene.

Have a clear perspective and be entrepreneurial, taking initiative and ownership. Everyone [at Métier] is a mini owner of their area.

This role will work in partnership with the e-commerce executive role. It is no longer enough for brands to just have great product — it is almost the idea to be a platform and have input from an editorial perspective, [...] allowing the personality to come through and serve as a platform for inherent ideas that are core to the brand.

What advice for applicants can you share from your own experience?

I think the general advice I would give anyone is to be yourself. I think that ultimately, not every role and company is the right fit and that’s okay. [...] Be honest about what you can do and what your shortcomings are, as it will become very clear, very quickly, what you can and can’t do, and what makes you thrive and feel passionate.

Shaku — Digital Content Writer

Based in London, Shaku was established in 2019 by founder and creative director Shakera Tayub. The brand creates luxury scarves, printing Tayub’s hand-drawn designs on sustainable fabrics with premium dyes in a factory in Como, Italy.

The ideal candidate will be willing to contribute ideas and implement them, with the ability to work under pressure and in an intense environment.

The Business of Fashion — Content Apprentice

Founded in 2007 by Imran Amed, BoF is a media publication known for its authoritative, agenda-setting point of view on the global fashion industry, reaching audiences in over 200 countries. Today, the BoF team numbers nearly 100 people in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

In the apprentice role, work ranges from creating, editing and producing market-leading written content, to crafting concepts and briefs for commercial partners, and working directly with content strategy.





EUROPE

Mytheresa — 2 Copy Editor Roles

Offering an edit of more than 200 global designers, delivering to over 133 countries, the retailer Mytheresa has grown from its bricks-and-mortar location in Munich into a global shopping destination via Mytheresa.com.

The copy editor will write accurate and concise product descriptions for daily uploads as well as writing and sub-editing copy for daily business all channels, including newsletters, homepage and social content. These roles are based in Munich.





NORTH AMERICA

Athleta — Director of Content Production

Athleta — a certified B Corporation — is a premium fitness and lifestyle brand, creating performance apparel for women and girls. The label is owned by Gap Inc and was founded in 1998.

This role will be responsible for understanding the brand vision, aesthetic, and business strategies, executing on their seasonal programmes during production by partnering with internal brand leaders and production partners to ensure the customer experience matches the brand positioning.

Coach — Assistant Copy Manager

Founded in 1941, Coach is an American luxury design house specialising in handbags, luggage, accessories, and ready-to-wear. It is the main subsidiary of Tapestry, Inc. Headquartered in New York, the brand has over 950 directly operated Coach stores, located in 21 countries.

The primary purpose for this role is the write all site and email copy for North American brand promotions, as well as writing homepage and email copy for select international business units.

Commando — Senior Content Editor

Commando was founded in 2003 by designer and CEO, Kerry O’Brien. Commando currently holds two patents for innovative design in hosiery and slips. The brand offers paid training to sewers and production workers interested in developing skills to sew, cut, trim and produce.

The senior content editor will lead and grow the team that owns content creation across all brand pillars including e-commerce, social and special projects.

Dôen — Social Media and Content Co-Ordinator

Dôen is a Los Angeles-based womenswear line sold through its own e-commerce site and retailers including Net-a-Porter. Founded by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland in 2015 in Santa Barbara, the label creates womenswear, kidswear, loungewear, accessories and footwear.

This role will collaborate with the content and marketing teams to implement a general social strategy across all social channels and work cross-departmentally to ensure brand goals are reached. This is a hybrid working role, based in Los Angeles.

Old Navy — Associate Copywriter and Senior Copywriter Roles

Old Navy is an American clothing and accessories retailing company owned by multinational corporation Gap Inc. It has corporate operations in the Mission Bay neighbourhood of San Francisco, California.

The associate copywriter will be working on Old Navy’s commercial and campaign work, from homepages and emails to major product launches.

Orseund Iris — Content and Social Assistant

Inspired by the style of downtown New York, Orseund Iris was founded by Lana Johnson in 2016. The brand aims to create wardrobe staples that feel nostalgic yet modern. The line is available at Net-a-Porter as well as on the brands own website.

Working closely with the content producer, this role is responsible for assisting with the coordination of e-commerce and lifestyle photo shoots as well as selecting, organising and posting all social media content, and closely engaging with followers on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

Tapestry — Social and Display Associate and Social and Display Manager Roles

Tapestry Inc. is the holding company that houses the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. Formerly known as Coach Inc., the 80-year-old New York-based company is currently led by chief executive Joanne C. Crevoiserat.

The social and display associate will work cross-functionally with the Tapestry brand marketing teams and partners. This role is responsible for providing actionable analytics and insights across paid social and display channels.

Tory Burch — Senior Writer and Brand Media Director Roles

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. Tory Sport, launched in September 2015, is performance activewear designed for workouts and weekends.

This role is responsible for crafting the storytelling for all international markets and sites and pushing the brand forward through engaging copy that inspires and informs the customer across all touchpoints.

Who What Wear — Social Media Strategist

WhoWhatWear.com is an online platform for style and shopping content. The brand was founded in 2006 by Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power and includes podcasts Second Life and Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr. The platform is headquartered in Los Angeles.

The social media strategist works closely with the marketing, influencer and creative teams to produce engaging social content that aims to bring the companies apparel line to life, as well as meeting brand KPIs.





REST OF WORLD

The Business of Fashion — Senior Correspondent — Asia

BoF is a media publication known for its authoritative, agenda-setting point of view on the global fashion industry, reaching audiences in over 200 countries. Founded by Imran Amed in 2007, the BoF team now consists of nearly 100 people across London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

This role will contribute to a range of deeply reported features, investigative stories and agenda-setting news analysis, meeting tight deadlines and weekly targets.