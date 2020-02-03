The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Assistant Footwear Designer, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Denim Designer, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Freelance Jewellery Designer, Wales Bonner — London, United Kingdom

Menswear Woven Jackets and Bottoms, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

Footwear & Accessories Designer, Marine Serre — Paris, France

Creative

Freelance Graphics Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States

Senior Art Director, Menswear, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Associate Design Director, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Manager, E-commerce Photography, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

Graphic Designer and Video Editor, Dear Frances — London, United Kingdom

PR, Marketing and Communications

PR Account Director, Beauty, Karla Otto PR — New York, United States

Marketing Executive, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Associate Marketing Manager, Promotions, Factory, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Communications Assistant, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom

Director/Sr. Director, Public Relations, Salvatore Ferragamo — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising

Head of Online Merchandising, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Red Valentino Retail Merchandiser, Valentino — Milano, Italy

Senior Buyer Womenswear, COS — London, United Kingdom

Associate Buyer, Small Leather Goods, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Merchandiser, Thread — London, United Kingdom

Production

Head of Production, Zalando Fashion Studios, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Production Manager, Alexa Chung — London, United Kingdom

Production Developer, Anest Collective — Milan, Italy

Production Assistant, Browns Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Packaging Production & Designer, Norma Kamali — New York, United States