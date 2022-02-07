The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,100 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Creative
Lead Image Retoucher, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
Print and Graphic Designer, Scotch & Soda — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Junior Graphic Designer, Dion Lee — New York, United States
Art Director, Good American — Los Angeles, United States
Digital Imaging Artist, Charles & Keith — Singapore
PR & Communications
PR Assistant, Sister Jane — London, United Kingdom
Junior PR Manager, Reference Studios — Berlin, Germany
Communications Intern, Bottega Veneta — New York, United States
Account Co-Ordinator, Karla Otto — North Dakota, United States
Social Communications Manager, Coach — Tokyo, Japan
Design
Knitwear Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom
Design Intern, Galvan — Düsseldorf, Germany
Senior Sneakers Designer, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Women’s Accessories Designer, Mac Duggal — Illinois, United States
Junior Designer, Zimmermann — Rosebery, Sydney
Production
Pattern Cutter, Roksanda — London, United Kingdom
Footwear Product Developer, Hugo Boss — Coldrerio, Switzerland
Director of Production, Area — New York, United States
Senior Patter Maker, Summersalt — Missouri, United States
Product Development Specialist, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada