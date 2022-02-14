The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,200 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Buying and Merchandising
Fine Jewellery and Watches Buyer, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom
Digital Merchandiser, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Site Merchandiser, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States
Category Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States
Merchandising Manager, PVH — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Marketing
CRM Campaign Manager, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom
Email and Push Marketing Intern, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Senior Collaboration Manager, Moose Knuckles — New York, United States
Social Specialist, Gymshark — Colorado, United States
Marketing Executive, PVH — Hong Kong
Editorial and Media
Social Media Editor, Joseph — London, United Kingdom
Community Manager, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
E-Commerce Copywriter, LN-CC — Milan, Italy
Copywriting Co-Ordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
Senior Writer, Tory Burch — New York, United States
E-Commerce and Technology
E-Commerce Trading Executive, Lily and Lionel — London, United Kingdom
Senior E-Commerce Trading Manager, Montblanc — Hamburg, Germany
Senior Director of Digital Business Insights, Tapestry — New York, United States
Digital Technician, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States
Lead Blockchain Developer, Shopify — Remote, Canada