Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Acne Studios and Dr. Barbara Sturm.
Industry professional in a meeting, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,200 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Buying and Merchandising

Fine Jewellery and Watches Buyer, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Digital Merchandiser, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Associate Site Merchandiser, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States

Category Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States

Merchandising Manager, PVH — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam


Marketing

CRM Campaign Manager, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Email and Push Marketing Intern, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Senior Collaboration Manager, Moose Knuckles — New York, United States

Social Specialist, Gymshark — Colorado, United States

Marketing Executive, PVH — Hong Kong


Editorial and Media

Social Media Editor, Joseph — London, United Kingdom

Community Manager, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

E-Commerce Copywriter, LN-CC — Milan, Italy

Copywriting Co-Ordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

Senior Writer, Tory Burch — New York, United States


E-Commerce and Technology

E-Commerce Trading Executive, Lily and Lionel — London, United Kingdom

Senior E-Commerce Trading Manager, Montblanc — Hamburg, Germany

Senior Director of Digital Business Insights, Tapestry — New York, United States

Digital Technician, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Lead Blockchain Developer, Shopify — Remote, Canada

Topics

