Pharrell’s High-Stakes Louis Vuitton Debut

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.
Sales at the VF Corp.-owned brand have slipped, a sign that there may be a limit to how much its pioneering drops and collabs model can scale. But don’t count the streetwear giant out yet.
Discussions on the Olympics deal, being negotiated by Antoine, revolve around promotions focused on LVMH as a group, its two biggest fashion labels — the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands — as well as champagne.
A host of buzzy emerging designers will bring the hipster-meets-hiking trend to Italy, while heritage labels are riding high on the craze for pricey, muted style. That, plus what else to watch for this week.