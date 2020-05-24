Gucci Just Left the Fashion Calendar Behind. Who Will Follow?

The Business of Fashion
This week, everyone will be talking about Farfetch’s earnings plus new beauty retail concepts from Sephora and Ulta.
In the latest special edition of the BoF Podcast, celebrated hair stylist Sam McKnight talks to BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks about the future of hairstyling and the fashion industry beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
A new generation of more diverse, social media-savvy champions has entered the sport as brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci increase their investments in ‘cultural’ marketing strategies that tap into consumer interests beyond red carpets.
Pinault sees CAA as a way to invest in the value of celebrities and may be able to use some of the Hollywood talent giant’s famous faces to bolster luxury group Kering.