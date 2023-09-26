E.l.f. Beauty Banks on Jennifer Coolidge Again

On Tuesday, E.l.f. Beauty announced its first collaboration with Jennifer Coolidge, called the Dirty Pillows Lip Kit featuring a lipstick, liner, gloss and mirror for $25; the product will be available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site.

E.l.f. Beauty’s Super Bowl ad with Coolidge in February marked its first experiment with linear TV, and brought in nearly 60 billion impressions. In the company’s fiscal 2023 results, CEO Tarang Amin said that the ad resulted in a 64 percent increase in purchase consideration as well as a sales boost to the brand’s Power Grip Primer that was featured in the ad.

“Jen can appeal to all audiences regardless of age, gender, you name it. She has that universal appeal,” said E.l.f. Beauty CMO Kory Marchisotto.

Coolidge, who went to beauty school before becoming an actress, took a hands-on role in developing and testing the lip kit, added Marchisotto.

