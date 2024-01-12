default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Burberry Shares Plunge as Company Slashes Profit Forecast

Actress Tang Wei wearing Burberry
Burberry stock fell as much as 15 percent after the British brand slashed its profit forecast. (Burberry)
By

Burberry Group Plc slumped after the UK trenchcoat maker slashed its profit forecast due to a drop in sales in the key Christmas quarter.

Adjusted operating profit should be £410 million to £460 million ($523 million to $587 million) in the year through March, Burberry said Friday in an unscheduled trading update. Burberry previously forecast earnings of as much as £668 million.

The stock fell as much as 15 percent in London, the steepest intraday decline in more than a decade. The shares lost almost a third of their value last year.

In November Burberry warned this year’s revenue target may be out of reach as sales were barely growing. This meant its profit would probably come in at the lower end of its guided range, which started at £552 million. On Friday it showed that trading was even more difficult than expected, led by a 15 percent slump of revenue from the Americas.

Chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd’s efforts to jumpstart the brand have been stymied amid weak demand for luxury goods. Akeroyd has appointed designer Daniel Lee to reinvigorate the company’s popularity, but the efforts have yet to bear fruit.

Consumers have had a muted reaction to Lee’s creations, UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz wrote in a note in early October, adding there’s a lack of hype on social media for the brand.

In the past few quarters, shoppers worldwide have been balking at higher prices from luxury brands, signalling that inflation is also hitting well-heeled shoppers, especially so-called aspirational customers who tend to buy items at the lowest price levels.

In November, Richemont reported a surprise decline in earnings as revenue from luxury watches unexpectedly fell and high-end consumers reined in spending.

Analysts at UBS Group AG said this month they expect a weak luxury-goods earnings season, advising investors to stick to more defensive stocks such as Hermes International SCA and avoid Burberry, as its turnaround is not yet proven.

Burberry’s wholesale revenue has been suffering as its price points are too high for some customers. The retailer is also very reliant on Chinese shoppers and it has taken time for mainland tourists to start returning to Europe since the pandemic. In its home market of the UK, Burberry, like other luxury rivals, has been affected by the UK government’s decision to scrap VAT-free shopping for travellers, meaning some tourists are now buying their high-end goods in places like Paris and Milan rather than London.

By Thomas Mulier

Learn more:

Daniel Lee’s Burberry: The Power of the Singular Object

Accessories are a major part of Daniel Lee’s brief at Britain’s biggest fashion brand. In an exclusive preview with Tim Blanks, the designer breaks down how his Spring/Summer 2024 collection addresses the challenge.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Athletes Became Fashion Week Royalty

It’s not just sports superstars sitting front row at fashion week. Today, luxury labels are looking to work with emerging athletes from niche sports, giving rise to new dealmakers who match brands with eager skateboarders, boxers and rugby players.

Post Chloé, Gabriela Hearst Charts Her Own Path

After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.

How to Build a Luxury Outerwear Business

Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024