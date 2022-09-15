CFDA Announces Fashion Awards Nominees and Honourees

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its nominees and honourees for the annual CFDA Awards, including Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith and Peter Do for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year. Christopher John Rogers took the title last year. This year’s winners will be announced at the organisation’s Nov. 7 event, which will also mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary.

Emerging Designer of the Year nominees are Bach Mai, Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Elena Velez and Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey. Nominees for American Menswear Designer of the year are incumbent Emily Bode Aujla for Bode, Jeremy Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York and Willy Chavarria. The CFDA’s nominees for Accessory Designer of the Year are Brother Vellies and 15 Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, Luar’s Brandon Blackwood and Raul Lopez, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and Telfar designer Telfar Clemens.

“This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry,” said CFDA chief executive Steven Kolb.

The CFDA will also honour the later Virgil Abloh with the Board of Trustees Award, and name Lenny Kravitz its 2022 fashion icon. Law Roach will receive the organisation’s first-ever Stylist Award.

