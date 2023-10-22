Hedi Slimane Releases Surprise Celine Women’s Show

On Friday, the star designer — known for being both mercurial and ultra-consistent — offered up his first women’s show for LVMH megabrand-in-the-making Celine since a co-ed outing at the Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles in December 2022. The show was released as a video, filmed at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, and featured Summer 2024 looks steeped in his signature blend of grunge and “bon chic bon genre.”

Learn more:

Hedi Slimane’s Celine: What Comes After Y2K Fashion?

Fashion’s torch bearer for skinny pants and rock music pleaded his case to do it all again (the 2000s, that is) at a Paris menswear happening.



