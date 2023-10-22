default-output-block.skip-main
Hedi Slimane Releases Surprise Celine Women’s Show

On Friday, the star designer — known for being both mercurial and ultra-consistent — offered up his first women’s show for LVMH megabrand-in-the-making Celine since a co-ed outing at the Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles in December 2022. The show was released as a video, filmed at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, and featured Summer 2024 looks steeped in his signature blend of grunge and “bon chic bon genre.”

Hedi Slimane’s Celine: What Comes After Y2K Fashion?

Fashion’s torch bearer for skinny pants and rock music pleaded his case to do it all again (the 2000s, that is) at a Paris menswear happening.


Vikram Alexei Kansara
Vikram Alexei Kansara

Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.

