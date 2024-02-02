default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Shayne Oliver’s Anonymous Club Heads to Berlin Fashion Week

The fashion show will follow a new event concept developed by communications agency Reference Studios for Berlin Fashion Week, dubbed Intervention.
Shayne Oliver is bringing his Anonymous Club label to Berlin Fashion Week.

On Feb. 5, the Hood by Air founder will stage a fashion show for the creative collective he helped launch in 2022, as part of a new event concept developed by communications agency Reference Studios for Berlin Fashion Week, dubbed Intervention.

Intervention will mix shows with fashion and art installations, retail pop-ups and presentations under one roof in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood. Brands including Luder, Gerrit Jacob and back2back will also present collections.


Learn more:

Shayne Oliver Exits Design Duties at Hood By Air, Forms New ‘Corporation

The creative often credited with pioneering luxury streetwear has stepped away from design duties at the brand he founded. From his new base in Berlin, Oliver is now focused on a constellation of projects under the nascent Shayne Oliver Group.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
People

BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds