Shayne Oliver’s Anonymous Club Heads to Berlin Fashion Week

Shayne Oliver is bringing his Anonymous Club label to Berlin Fashion Week.

On Feb. 5, the Hood by Air founder will stage a fashion show for the creative collective he helped launch in 2022, as part of a new event concept developed by communications agency Reference Studios for Berlin Fashion Week, dubbed Intervention.

Intervention will mix shows with fashion and art installations, retail pop-ups and presentations under one roof in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood. Brands including Luder, Gerrit Jacob and back2back will also present collections.





