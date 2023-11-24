Inside BoF’s Lululemon Investigation

The Business of Fashion
Like many companies in fashion and other industries, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department in 2020 it said would help improve its diversity and inclusion and create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former Black employees said things have only worsened since then.
Industry insiders and careers experts share their advice on how to navigate the challenges at the start of a career in fashion, from how to network effectively to optimising job applications and impressing in the workplace.