The BoF Podcast | Angelina Jolie’s Unexpected Journey to Fashion

The author has shared a Podcast. You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future. Accept

Subscribe to the BoF Podcast here.

Background:

Having dominated Hollywood’s cinematic landscape for decades, Angelina Jolie is now moving into uncharted territory — the world of fashion. This week, she opened the doors to Atelier Jolie, a multi-purpose brick-and-mortar workshop at 57 Great Jones Street in New York, once a home to art world legends Andy Warhold and Jean Michel Basquiat.

The historic location reveals the motivations, philosophies and aspirations of Jolie’s new venture. Atelier Jolie aims to provide a global group of artists and designers — including immigrants and refugees — a collaborative space for creating garments, including custom pieces, entirely out of deadstock materials.

“I don’t think of it as fashion. I think about it as self-expression and community,” Jolie says of her new business.

This week on The BoF Podcast, Imran Amed sits down with Angelina Jolie to explore her creative journey and the personal philosophy that has led her to focus on ethical and sustainable fashion.

Key Insights:

Jolie’s vision for Atelier Jolie is to allow small-scale artisans a chance to develop and grow their craft, and be able to support themselves . “Giving opportunities for people to work for themselves is the best thing we can all do for everyone. To me, doing business globally and partnering … matter to me more than just donations and charities,” she says.

Jolie wants the creativity of others to be front and centre at Atelier Jolie. “I’m not interested in becoming a known designer,” she says. “I’m interested in being a part of a good family. … I built more of a home and I’m one of the creators that play in the home.”

A sense of playfulness is also key to the business, which Jolie imagines as a space for free expression. “You have to make a mess and you have to figure out what you really love,” she says, adding that “I think for a long time … I haven’t found the joy of [dressing up] because there was so much that was bothering me about the business. But now I want to play.”

The New York location features a retail space, a café and a design studio. The plan is to adapt the format to new markets. “I would like to partner with people in different countries, and I’d like them to share ownership of the place and of the designs,” she says, noting that for example “the atelier that will be in Japan should feel very different, should be owned differently, should be run differently, but same principles.”

When it comes to turning personal passions into projects that make a tangible impact on the world, Jolie’s advice is straightforward: “You know what it is that really stirs your soul and makes you upset. … Whatever that is, you find other people that share that same feeling and spend time with them and go deeply into the work.”

Additional Resources: