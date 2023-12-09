The BoF Podcast | Angelina Jolie’s Unexpected Journey to Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Reports of financial strain at Farfetch amid a stalled deal with YNAP has driven confidence in multi-brand e-commerce to all-time lows. With value propositions eroding and investment drying up, a way forward remains unclear.
The share price of the group, which has seen frequent turnover in executives and creative talent, has fallen by 68 percent from its debut.
Once vulnerable to predators as complacent family members got involved in other endeavours, Hermès’ success has provided the group its best defence.
“What we saw in 2021 and 2022 was out of the norm,” said Francois-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet.