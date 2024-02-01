Gen-Z and Gen Alpha’s Beauty Behaviours Are Not Trends

The Business of Fashion
Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
Athletes aren’t solely ballplayers any more – they are runway models, fashion entrepreneurs and, now, beauty trendsetters.
Minimalist and maximalist makeup aesthetics duel it out on TikTok as influencers and brands aim to keep up with the cultural zeitgeist.
With a limited number of targets on the market, strategics and private equity firms are rushing to snap up the most promising brands.
Funding rounds are getting slimmer, smaller and more spaced out, but investors still want to find – and fund – the next big thing. Here’s what’s catching their attention in 2024.