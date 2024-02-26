Will Gen-Z Buy Anything Millie Bobby Brown Sells?

The Business of Fashion
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
The cosmetic brand’s parent company is facing an uncertain future after a series of troubled attempts to launch new makeup and skin care lines around influencers and pop stars.
The makeup guru reflects on the origins of her signature minimalist aesthetic, and why she’s building her latest start-up, Jones Roads Beauty, differently than her Estée Lauder-owned namesake brand.
The beauty label has fallen under administration with plans to cut staff and stores. How did the ultimate purveyor of uber-perfumed creams and fragrances and purpose-driven brand messages, which seem so relevant now, fall so far?
The country superstar is using scent to power her next album.
A new crop of local perfume brands are reclaiming indigenous ingredients and reviving ancient fragrance-making techniques. But will that be enough to entice Indian consumers to swap international luxury perfumes for perfumes made at home?