How Athletes Became Fashion Week Royalty

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Diane von Furstenberg looks back on her barrier-breaking career with longtime friend Deepak Chopra at BoF VOICES 2023.
After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.
Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.
Global interest in African-made goods has grown in recent years but designers on the continent continue to face production challenges.