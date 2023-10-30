Phoebe Philo’s First Drop, Explained

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In Philo’s first looks for her long-awaited namesake label, there’s the luxe minimalism she was known for at Celine, but also a raw, shredded edge which breaks with her immediate past, reveals Tim Blanks after an audience with the designer.
BoF has learned that the former creative director of Celine is returning to fashion with an eponymous label and minority investment from the world’s largest luxury group.
LVMH’s bet on Phoebe Philo’s new label keeps the star designer in the group’s orbit and gives it a new opportunity to experiment with a digital-first business model.
LVMH’s decision to pull the plug on the Fenty fashion label it launched with Rihanna only two years ago underscored just how elusive start-up success has been for Europe’s big luxury groups.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
The star designer will need to embrace new ways of working to give her start-up label the best chance of success, writes Imran Amed.
The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.