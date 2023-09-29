Introducing The BoF 500 Class of 2023

The Business of Fashion
Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
Members of the industry index including Pierpaolo Piccioli and Francesca Bellettini connected over cocktails and canapes in Paris, celebrating new entrants including Pharrell Williams, Karol G and Sabato De Sarno.
Pharrell Williams, Ashley Graham, Karol G and Naomi Campbell were among those who celebrated new entrants and longstanding members of The BoF 500 community during Paris Fashion Week.
In addition to major fashion hubs like the US, UK, France and China, our latest additions to the BoF 500 come from emerging markets from Nigeria to Thailand.
