The Best of BoF 2023: A New Consumer Economy

The acclaimed stylist and costume designer will leave her post as creative director for women’s basketball, where she elevated the stature of the sport in high fashion.
The Spanish fast-fashion brand also expanded its board and forecast 2023 revenues above €3 billion euros.
The sale sees owner Apax Partners take a heavy loss on the British e-tailer, recently rebranded simply Matches, amid a broader meltdown in the luxury e-commerce space.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?