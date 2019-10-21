default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Christian Louboutin, Harley-Davidson, Rehaimaiz and Shhhowercap

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Christian Louboutin signs shoes | Source: Isa Foltin/Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Launched by its eponymous founder in Paris in 1991, Christian Louboutin is globally renowned for the red soles of its shoes, and now operates 160 boutiques in 31 different countries. Christian Louboutin is looking for a European regional trainer in London and a collection merchandiser for leather goods in Paris.

Beyond motorcycles and training packages, Harley-Davidson sells riding apparel as well as casual clothing through a network of independent dealers in nearly 100 countries. Harley-Davidson is recruiting a production manager, a merchandising manager and a licensing manager to overlook apparel in Milwaukee.

Saudi Arabian brand Rehaimiz addresses a range of female fashion needs with a global outlook and aesthetic. Established by sisters Shahad and Wid Rehaimi after Wid graduated from Esmod Dubai a few years ago, Rehaimiz is searching for a project manager in Jeddah.

Since its launch in 2015, Shhhowercap has emphasised the importance of both utility and fashion with its trademark showercap designs. The company has previously entered retail partnerships with Sephora, Net-a-Porter, Goop and Selfridges. The brand is looking for a director of finance as well as an operations and inventory planning associate and a head of digital marketing in New York.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024