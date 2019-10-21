Announcing Christian Louboutin, Harley-Davidson, Rehaimaiz and Shhhowercap

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Launched by its eponymous founder in Paris in 1991, Christian Louboutin is globally renowned for the red soles of its shoes, and now operates 160 boutiques in 31 different countries. Christian Louboutin is looking for a European regional trainer in London and a collection merchandiser for leather goods in Paris.

Beyond motorcycles and training packages, Harley-Davidson sells riding apparel as well as casual clothing through a network of independent dealers in nearly 100 countries. Harley-Davidson is recruiting a production manager, a merchandising manager and a licensing manager to overlook apparel in Milwaukee.

Saudi Arabian brand Rehaimiz addresses a range of female fashion needs with a global outlook and aesthetic. Established by sisters Shahad and Wid Rehaimi after Wid graduated from Esmod Dubai a few years ago, Rehaimiz is searching for a project manager in Jeddah.

Since its launch in 2015, Shhhowercap has emphasised the importance of both utility and fashion with its trademark showercap designs. The company has previously entered retail partnerships with Sephora, Net-a-Porter, Goop and Selfridges. The brand is looking for a director of finance as well as an operations and inventory planning associate and a head of digital marketing in New York.