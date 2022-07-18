default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from The Business of Fashion, Burberry and Alaïa.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images. (Trevor Williams)
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Editorial and Media

Deputy Editor, Citizen Femme — London, United Kingdom

Copy Editing Student, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Copywriter, Lafayette 148 — New York, United States

Senior Content Editor, Chico’s — Fort Myers, United States

China Editor, The Business of Fashion — China


Buying and Merchandising

Menswear Merchandiser, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Collection Project Manager, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark

Buyer, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Creative Visual Merchandising Manager, Tiffany & Co. — San Francisco, United States

Senior Assistant Buyer, Ralph Lauren — Sydney, Australia


Marketing

Retail Marketing Assistant, Jigsaw — London, United Kingdom

Digital and Social Marketing Planner, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Digital Marketing Coordinator, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Brand Manager, Citizens of Humanity — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore


E-commerce and Tech

Senior E-Commerce Manager, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

Product Owner E-Commerce, Alaïa — Paris, France

Director of Analytics, Joor — New York, United States

E-Commerce Specialist, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Business Applications Manager, Kering — Seoul, South Korea

Careers banner.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand