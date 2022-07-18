The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Editorial and Media
Deputy Editor, Citizen Femme — London, United Kingdom
Copy Editing Student, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
Copywriter, Lafayette 148 — New York, United States
Senior Content Editor, Chico’s — Fort Myers, United States
China Editor, The Business of Fashion — China
Buying and Merchandising
Menswear Merchandiser, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
Collection Project Manager, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark
Buyer, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Creative Visual Merchandising Manager, Tiffany & Co. — San Francisco, United States
Senior Assistant Buyer, Ralph Lauren — Sydney, Australia
Marketing
Retail Marketing Assistant, Jigsaw — London, United Kingdom
Digital and Social Marketing Planner, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany
Digital Marketing Coordinator, Veronica Beard — New York, United States
Brand Manager, Citizens of Humanity — Los Angeles, United States
Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore
E-commerce and Tech
Senior E-Commerce Manager, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom
Product Owner E-Commerce, Alaïa — Paris, France
Director of Analytics, Joor — New York, United States
E-Commerce Specialist, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Business Applications Manager, Kering — Seoul, South Korea