The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and nearly 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Production
Garment Technologist, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom
Head of Atelier, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Product Development Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States
International Development Coordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Material R&D Assistant Manager, PVH — Dongguan, China
Creative
Graphic Designer, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom
Art Director, Koibird — London, United Kingdom
Stylist, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Photography Assistant, Sea — New York, United States
Sample Room Coordinator, Neiman Marcus — Dallas, United States
Design
Womenswear Designer, Jigsaw — London, United Kingdom
Print Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Footwear and Accessories Designer, Sarah Flint — New York, United States
Product Design Assistant, Kenmark Eyewear — Louisville, United States
Garment Technologist, Gymshark — Plaines Wilhems, Mauritius
PR & Communications
Press Assistant, Issey Miyake — London, United Kingdom
Community Manager, Claudie Pierlot — Paris, France
Global PR Manager, Samsøe Samsøe — Copenhagen, Denmark
Press and Sales Admin Assistant, Maryam Nassir Zadeh — New York, United States
Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States