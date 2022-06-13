default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from PVH, Zalando and Issey Miyake.
Designer reviewing swatches. BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and nearly 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Production

Garment Technologist, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom

Head of Atelier, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Product Development Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States

International Development Coordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Material R&D Assistant Manager, PVH — Dongguan, China


Creative

Graphic Designer, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Koibird — London, United Kingdom

Stylist, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Photography Assistant, Sea — New York, United States

Sample Room Coordinator, Neiman Marcus — Dallas, United States


Design

Womenswear Designer, Jigsaw — London, United Kingdom

Print Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

Associate Footwear and Accessories Designer, Sarah Flint — New York, United States

Product Design Assistant, Kenmark Eyewear — Louisville, United States

Garment Technologist, Gymshark — Plaines Wilhems, Mauritius


PR & Communications

Press Assistant, Issey Miyake — London, United Kingdom

Community Manager, Claudie Pierlot — Paris, France

Global PR Manager, Samsøe Samsøe — Copenhagen, Denmark

Press and Sales Admin Assistant, Maryam Nassir Zadeh — New York, United States

Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States

