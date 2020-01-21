The Best Fashion PR and Marketing Jobs Around The World

Want the best design job opportunities in fashion delivered to your inbox first? Click here to set up a job alert on BoF.

LONDON, United Kingdom — Whether in-house or agency, based in a sartorial hub or outside the fashion capitals, PR and marketing roles were redefined by the rise of social media and industry-wide digital disruption. Once predominantly working to bridge the gap between brands and publications, and manage the industry's on and off-schedule fashion events, PRs and marketers today must help brands connect with consumers on a near-constant basis across social apps, requiring an always-on approach to the quick-to-light call-out culture of today.

No longer simply presented with a product and asked to market it to consumers via editors and digital channels, leading PR agencies now act as brand strategists with their client, advising on product strategies from the earliest conceptual stages, through production and distribution.

Indeed, despite their demanding nature, roles in PR and marketing have never been more popular — and with over 300 jobs available in 17 countries on BoF Careers, the highly competitive PR, marketing and communications function is the most expansive on the BoF Careers platform.

PR and Marketing Jobs in New York City

Over half of all PR, marketing and communications jobs on BoF Careers are in the United States, with nearly 100 of these in New York ranging from director of global brand marketing at Ralph Lauren to a content creation manager at Calvin Klein. New York is also home to boutique agencies like Mode PR and Dreems.

PR Manager, Vestiaire Collective — New York, United States

Director, Global Color Marketing, Tom Ford Beauty, Estée Lauder Companies — New York, United States

Head of Marketing for Story + Brand Experience at Macy's, Story — New York, United States

Director, Global Brand Marketing, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Beauty Account Manager, Mode PR — New York, United States

PR and Marketing Jobs in Western America

Outside of New York, roles at Allbirds to internships at The RealReal in San Francisco make up the 70+ opportunities on the West Coast and speak to both experienced and new professionals in the tech-driven start-up culture on the West Coast of America.

Marketing Manager, Retention Marketing, Macy's — San Francisco, United States

Social Media Coordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Director, Brand Marketing, Allbirds — San Francisco, United States

Head of Marketing, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

SEM Manager, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

PR and Marketing Jobs in London

Among the 60 other PR and marketing London-based vacancies, agencies like The Communications Store and Purple PR have openings, while luxury brands like Burberry and Alexander McQueen seek entry-level to executive in-house positions and Tommy Hilfiger and Vestiaire Collective recruit for London-based internship positions.

Senior Account Manager - Fashion PR, The Communications Store — London, United Kingdom

Head of Marketing UK, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Junior Performance Marketing Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Senior Corporate Communications Coordinator, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Associate Marketing Director (Individuals), The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

PR and Marketing Jobs in Western Europe

Another 90-odd PR and marketing roles on BoF Careers sit in Europe, including in-house positions at the likes of Coach in Paris, Moncler and GCDS in Milan, as well as at Axel Arigato ’s headquarters in Sweden.

Social Media Strategist, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

International PR Intern, Samsøe Samsøe — Copenhagen, Denmark

Senior Manager, Public Relations, Coach — Paris, France

PR Manager, GCDS — Milan, Italy

Creative and Corporate Image Account, Moncler — Milan, Italy

PR and Marketing Jobs in Rest of World

Brand Marketing Manager, Anest Collective — Shanghai, China

Publicity and VIP Relations Manager, Camilla and Marc — Sydney, Australia

PR Manager, LVMH Fashion Group — Shanghai, China

Assistant Manager, PR & Communications, Ralph Lauren — Sha Tin, Hong Kong

