Can Chinese Luxury Investors Get Back on Track?

Critics say they are dystopian, but ‘flawless’ virtual influencers may be worth considering in a market where celebrity brand ambassadors have become an increasingly risky investment.
Mainland shoppers have flocked to local tourism hubs like Macau and Hainan over Chinese New Year and are expected to visit Asian destinations like Thailand and Singapore before returning in droves to European fashion capitals later this year.
Beijing’s Covid-19 policy shift will give the sector a boost in 2023 but a surge in infections and sluggish economic growth could dampen the recovery after an uplift from Chinese New Year.
This week, China rolled back some strict zero-Covid measures, opening a road to recovery for luxury and retail. But the journey is likely to be long and bumpy, experts warn.