Unpacking fashion’s crime wave.

Dick’s Sporting Goods saw reduced profits in the second quarter of the year, blaming an increase in retail theft, also called “shrink” or “shrinkage” in the retail industry.
Target said on Tuesday it would close nine stores across four US states, including California, citing that theft and organised retail crime was threatening the security of the retailer’s employees and customers.
Organised crime rings in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston are targeting retail inventories, causing more financial loss, according to a report by the National Retail Federation (NRF), a trade group representing US retailers.
Malls across the US have been ‘flash robbed’ by groups of about 20 to 30 suspects stealing retail merchandise.
US retail sales and producer prices both rose in August by more than forecast, driven by higher fuel costs that risk tempering household spending and keeping inflation elevated.
Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.
Generative AI will be Amazon’s secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.
Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.