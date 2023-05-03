Luxury’s Race to the Top

The Business of Fashion
This week, shares soared after luxury’s biggest player reported another quarter of better-than-expected results. But protesters flooding Paris’ tony shopping streets penetrated LVMH’s headquarters — sounding the alarm for luxury’s political climate.
Pietro Beccari will succeed Michael Burke leading LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, while Delphine Arnault will become Dior’s new CEO as part of the luxury conglomerate’s biggest executive reshuffle in years.
Sales at French luxury group Kering rose by just 1 percent in the first quarter, as star label Gucci benefited less than rivals from a rebound in China, and revenues fell sharply in the US.
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.
Although his heart was never in it, the American artist was a prolific – and highly experimental – fashion photographer. A new exhibition explores the surrealist’s side hustle.
An event built on viral moments is unlikely to move the discourse around stealth wealth forward. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With the sale to Estée Lauder complete, Tom Ford’s longtime colleague and collaborator will take the creative helm at his namesake brand.
This week, Burberry’s chairman took the UK prime minister to task over his decision to eliminate tax-free shopping for tourists, calling Britain the ‘least attractive shopping destination in Europe.’