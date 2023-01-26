LVMH Chairman Remains ‘Quite Confident’ Despite Slowing Growth

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A performance by pop superstar Rosalía made Louis Vuitton’s menswear show a memorable spectacle, even as the brand has yet to name a successor to designer Virgil Abloh.
This week, Dior’s Pietro Beccari was named CEO of LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, luxury’s biggest brand with €20 billion in annual sales. The job comes with high stakes and big shoes to fill.
Pietro Beccari will succeed Michael Burke leading LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, while Delphine Arnault will become Dior’s new CEO as part of the luxury conglomerate’s biggest executive reshuffle in years.
This week LVMH will report results, and executives may offer clues about its megabrands’ next steps under new leadership. That plus what else to watch for this week.
From Prada to Dior, fashion’s embrace of Korean pop stars is going into overdrive as brands look to Asian consumers to fuel growth.
Please join us on Thursday, January 26 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE as BoF’s Diana Lee and Rawan Maki, along with Giorgio Sarné, chief executive of Stuart Weitzman, and Rachel Makar, director of accessories at StockX, discuss how designer footwear is evolving alongside the tastes of shoe shoppers.