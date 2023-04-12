How to Manage Cash in a Downturn

The Business of Fashion
Emerging labels can catch the eyes of inundated buyers through savvy pitching, leveraging relationships with celebrity fans and compelling social-media profiles.
Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.
In an uncertain economic environment, brands are turning to their customers for investment. BoF unpacks how companies can benefit from this approach typically favoured by start-ups.
Higher interest rates are forcing companies to make tough choices about what projects to pursue and where to make cuts.
Today’s luxury shoppers have high expectations for what experiential shopping needs to deliver, as a new report from BoF Insights, in partnership with upcoming shopping district Royalmount, reveals.
The South Florida resort town has always been an enclave for the wealthy, but recent developments have bolstered its reputation as a fashion destination.
Over the next decade, artificial intelligence will bring unprecedented cost savings to the retail sector. The era’s winners will be those that re-invest these savings in human imagination.