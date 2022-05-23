The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Buying and Merchandising
Junior Merchandise Planner, Christian Louboutin — London, United Kingdom
Buyer, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
Associate Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States
Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada
Marketing
Marketing Co-Ordinator, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
Marketing Assistant, Carhartt Work in Progress — Berlin, Germany
Marketing Associate, Scotch & Soda — New York, United States
Marketing Manager, Neiman Marcus — Texas, United States
Marketing Lead, Sleeper — Remote
Editorial and Media
Managing Editor, Who What Wear — London, United Kingdom
Senior Fashion Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
Senior Manager, Media Investment Strategy and Analysis, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Copywriter, Skims — Los Angeles, United States
Copywriting Associate, Vestiaire Collective — Hong Kong
E-Commerce and Technology
E-Shop Co-Ordinator, Dover Street Market — London, United Kingdom
Head of E-Commerce, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary
Site Experience Assistant, Veronica Beard — New York, United States
Senior IT Specialist, Farfetch — Los Angeles, United States
IT Analyst, Tiffany & Co. — Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico