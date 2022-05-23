The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Buying and Merchandising

Junior Merchandise Planner, Christian Louboutin — London, United Kingdom

Buyer, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Associate Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada





Marketing

Marketing Co-Ordinator, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Assistant, Carhartt Work in Progress — Berlin, Germany

Marketing Associate, Scotch & Soda — New York, United States

Marketing Manager, Neiman Marcus — Texas, United States

Marketing Lead, Sleeper — Remote





Editorial and Media

Managing Editor, Who What Wear — London, United Kingdom

Senior Fashion Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Senior Manager, Media Investment Strategy and Analysis, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Copywriter, Skims — Los Angeles, United States

Copywriting Associate, Vestiaire Collective — Hong Kong





E-Commerce and Technology

E-Shop Co-Ordinator, Dover Street Market — London, United Kingdom

Head of E-Commerce, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Site Experience Assistant, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Senior IT Specialist, Farfetch — Los Angeles, United States

IT Analyst, Tiffany & Co. — Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico