Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Burberry, Kate Spade and Mytheresa.
Technology associate working on upcoming project, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Technology associate working on upcoming project, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images. (Franziska & Tom Werner)
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Buying and Merchandising

Junior Merchandise Planner, Christian Louboutin — London, United Kingdom

Buyer, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Associate Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada


Marketing

Marketing Co-Ordinator, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Assistant, Carhartt Work in Progress — Berlin, Germany

Marketing Associate, Scotch & Soda — New York, United States

Marketing Manager, Neiman Marcus — Texas, United States

Marketing Lead, Sleeper — Remote


Editorial and Media

Managing Editor, Who What Wear — London, United Kingdom

Senior Fashion Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Senior Manager, Media Investment Strategy and Analysis, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Copywriter, Skims — Los Angeles, United States

Copywriting Associate, Vestiaire Collective — Hong Kong


E-Commerce and Technology

E-Shop Co-Ordinator, Dover Street Market — London, United Kingdom

Head of E-Commerce, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Site Experience Assistant, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Senior IT Specialist, Farfetch — Los Angeles, United States

IT Analyst, Tiffany & Co. — Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico

Topics

