Why Luxury Brands Are Poaching Store Employees from Mass Retail

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
High-end brands are counting on brick-and-mortar retail to deliver the sort of personalised shopping experiences that can’t be replicated online. But hiring and training employees to pull that off can be a challenge.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
The industry’s “always on” mentality can make balancing domestic and professional responsibilities a challenge, even when companies offer robust family benefits.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
BoF spoke to fashion professionals, creatives and the founder of a self-promotion platform to understand how to overcome feelings of self-doubt, from leaning on your professional communities to experimenting outside of your comfort zone.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from JW Anderson, AWWG and Alice + Olivia.
Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.