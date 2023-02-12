Kering’s Most Important Earnings in Years

The Business of Fashion
With clothes ‘like eye candy,’ the New York label has won over stars like Rihanna and doubled turnover, hitting ‘low eight figure’ sales in 2022. Now, co-founders Piotrek Panszczyk-Burke and Beckett Fogg are targeting the lucrative accessories market.
Deep roots in fashion and music have helped the self-described film director stage powerful experiences from Abba Voyage to Kim Jones’ recent shows for Dior Men and Fendi Couture.
The French brand will scale back on spectacle and focus on design after being accused of sexualising children, designer Demna told Vogue in the company’s first interview since the scandal last year.
The famously social media-shy designer has launched an Instagram account and will unveil her first collection under her own name via phoebephilo.com.