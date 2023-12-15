Why Fashion Campaigns Need Sensitivity Checks

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
The lines between functionality and style will continue to blur as consumers continue to embrace ”gorpcore” and competition increases among technical outdoor wear players, according to The State of Fashion 2024.
As top brands seek greater control over distribution in part to avoid discounting, the e-commerce platform has been offering up to 45 percent off smaller labels such as Balenciaga, Diesel, Balmain and Lanvin.
The expanding popularity of K-culture is helping South Korean brands and retailers like Musinsa gain global recognition, explains CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2024.
The State of Fashion 2024 explains why consumer volatility could trigger what’s known in supply chains circles as the “bullwhip effect,” in which small changes in demand can cause increasing large fluctuations upstream and downstream.