Shein, Temu in Fierce Fight Over US Market for $10 Dresses

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Pinduoduo is a giant in China but relatively unknown in America. It’s looking to change that with a new app, Temu, that sells ultra-cheap clothing, with thousands of new items added daily. Sound familiar?
UAE’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is a major investor in this round as are existing investors, private equity firm General Atlantic (GA) and venture capital group Sequoia Capital China, said two of the people and a separate person with knowledge of the matter.
Chinese-owned e-commerce upstart Temu made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday, an unofficial coming-out party for an online shopping app that’s climbed American download charts since its debut late last year.
BoF’s Cathaleen Chen joins chief correspondent Lauren Sherman to unpack the fast fashion giant’s path to its astronomical valuation.
The uber fast-fashion juggernaut has overtaken rivals in both market share and ranking with its fast pace of production and low prices.
Shares of the L Catterton-owned sandal maker sank on their first day of trading, a bad sign for other brands that are thinking about going public.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.