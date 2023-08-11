A Playbook for Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo

The Business of Fashion
This week, the Australian label’s founders and private equity backers sold a majority stake to Advent International in a deal valuing the business at just over $1 billion at a time when others in the accessible luxury space have struggled to find buyers.
By putting Coach, Michael Kors, Versace and other brands under one roof, the combined company instantly vaults to the top of US fashion groups and creates something genuinely new in the industry: an American accessible luxury giant.
The parent company of Coach is taking control of the brands, owned by Capri Holdings, to add heft to its portfolio and better compete with Europe’s luxury heavyweights.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.