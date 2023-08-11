What Zimmermann Did Right

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
By putting Coach, Michael Kors, Versace and other brands under one roof, the combined company instantly vaults to the top of US fashion groups and creates something genuinely new in the industry: an American accessible luxury giant.
The parent company of Coach is taking control of the brands, owned by Capri Holdings, to add heft to its portfolio and better compete with Europe’s luxury heavyweights.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.