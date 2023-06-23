Louis Vuitton’s CEO Answers Key Questions on Pharrell’s Debut

The Business of Fashion
Growth will largely come from a rebound in China, a strong Japan market and tourism to Europe. However, brands won’t feel the impact equally, said Bain partner Claudia D'Arpizio.
The creative often credited with pioneering luxury streetwear has stepped away from design duties at the brand he founded. From his new base in Berlin, Oliver is now focused on a constellation of projects under the nascent Shayne Oliver Group.
The brand will appoint insolvency firm FTS Recovery to help secure an investor to refinance its debt or find a buyer for the business.
The long lines of customers outside Chanel and Louis Vuitton stores on Hong Kong’s Canton Road are finally back, and the city’s biggest mall operator is trying to get them to spend like before.