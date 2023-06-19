Why It’s So Hard for Luxury Brands to Align Fashion and Beauty Strategy

The Business of Fashion
Despite fast growth for independent fragrance brands, designer scents still make up most sales, and a few companies are the engines behind them. BoF unpacks the key players.
With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.
The Italian fashion brand was one of the last major luxury labels without its own beauty line. The debut follows successful cosmetics launches for Gucci and Hermès.
The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues.
Beauty retailers have the power to set new trends. Why are they all still so fixated on the last one?
Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.
An array of emerging brands are attempting to glamourise and destigmatise everything from periods to hot flashes.