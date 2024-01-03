The Year Ahead: The Alluring New Face of Influencer Marketing

The Business of Fashion
The eighth annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals an industry navigating deep uncertainty. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
In the year of both Barbiecore and quiet luxury, brands balanced leaning into social media-fuelled phenonema while refocusing on the power of their own brands.
How do you make something banal or even upsetting seem a little more pleasant? Put a pretty pink bow on it.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Following a year where surrealist stunts were fashion’s biggest marketing trend, voyeuristic campaigns that centre reality — and the often boring moments of the everyday — are gaining steam.