Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tory Burch, A-Cold-Wall and Zoï Agency.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Creative

Print Designer, A-Cold-Wall — London, United Kingdom

Graphic Designer, Vetements - Zurich, Switzerland

Art and Content Director, Serena Uziyel – Istanbul, Turkey

Senior Creative Project Manager, Tory Burch – New York, United States

Senior Creative Designer, Gap — San Francisco, United States


Design

Pattern Cutter, Vivienne Westwood – London, United Kingdom

Accessories Development Manager, Courrèges – Paris, France

Handbag Designer, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Associate Designer, Skims – Los Angeles, United States

Senior Footwear Designer, Charles & Keith – Singapore, Singapore


PR & Communications

PR Co-Ordinator, Galvan — London, United Kingdom

Junior PR Manager, Reference Studios — Berlin, Germany

PR Intern, Purple — New York, United States

Media Co-Ordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

PR and Communications Executive, Zoï Agency — Toronto, Canada


Production

Senior Product and Production Manager, Louisa Ballou — London, United Kingdom

Knitwear Co-Ordinator, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Production Manager, Matthew Bruch — New York, United States

Production Co-Ordinator, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Product Developer, Tommy Hilfiger — Hong Kong

