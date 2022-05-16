The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Creative
Print Designer, A-Cold-Wall — London, United Kingdom
Graphic Designer, Vetements - Zurich, Switzerland
Art and Content Director, Serena Uziyel – Istanbul, Turkey
Senior Creative Project Manager, Tory Burch – New York, United States
Senior Creative Designer, Gap — San Francisco, United States
Design
Pattern Cutter, Vivienne Westwood – London, United Kingdom
Accessories Development Manager, Courrèges – Paris, France
Handbag Designer, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Associate Designer, Skims – Los Angeles, United States
Senior Footwear Designer, Charles & Keith – Singapore, Singapore
PR & Communications
PR Co-Ordinator, Galvan — London, United Kingdom
Junior PR Manager, Reference Studios — Berlin, Germany
PR Intern, Purple — New York, United States
Media Co-Ordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
PR and Communications Executive, Zoï Agency — Toronto, Canada
Production
Senior Product and Production Manager, Louisa Ballou — London, United Kingdom
Knitwear Co-Ordinator, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary
Production Manager, Matthew Bruch — New York, United States
Production Co-Ordinator, Athleta — San Francisco, United States
Product Developer, Tommy Hilfiger — Hong Kong