Why Is Vestiaire Collective Crowdfunding?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The owner of Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson is headed for an initial public offering this week. It’s hoping its public debut will go better than the last big fashion listing.
A newly formed group of institutional investors with a massive stake in Farfetch is requesting immediate pay back on the company’s debts amid fear that a deal with Coupang will further erode the e-tailer’s value.
Lower consumer prices and pending interest rate cuts won’t completely solve fashion’s economic woes, but a rosier outlook this year gives brands a chance to drive profitable growth as consumer spending rebounds.
Mike Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith are being investigated by federal agencies following allegations that they sexually exploited and abused young men at parties they hosted in the US and worldwide.